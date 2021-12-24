Moscow [Russia], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Thirty-eight per cent of Russians named President Vladimir Putin their number one politician this year, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sharing the second place, according to the Russian Public Opinion Center's poll.

Top diplomat Lavrov and cabinet chief Mishustin gained 17 per cent each. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was chosen by 8 per cent of respondents.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a communist candidate for presidency Pavel Grudinin, and the Liberal Democratic Party's leader Vladimir Zhirinovskiy, also made it to the list.

The poll was conducted in December 2021 via random telephone calls, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

