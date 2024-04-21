Fujairah [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Free Zone Authority and Chairman of Fujairah International Marine Club (FIMC), crowned winners of the UIM Motosurf World Championship Fujairah Grand Prix 2024.

Organised by the FIMC from April 18 to 20, the championship attracted participants from 20 countries, with the first Emirati participation in the championship from the Youth and Juniors Training Academy at the FIMC.

Sheikh Saif Al Sharqi praised the organisation of the championship, the efforts of the organisers in attracting world champions and its role in developing the marine sports sector locally and internationally.

The closing ceremony was attended by Martin Jancalek, UIM MotoSurf World Championship promoter, Jean-Marie Van Lancker, Vice-President of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), Thomas Kurth, Secretary General of the UIM, and Ahmed Ibrahim Al Balushi, Executive Director of FIMC. (ANI/WAM)

