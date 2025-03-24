New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia, Saima Wazed expressed confidence towards the commitment to end tuberculosis (TB) on World TB Day 2025.

World Tuberculosis Day is marked annually on March 24 to raise awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch discovered the bacterium that causes TB.

On the World TB Day, WHO reaffirmed its commitment to support all Member States in the collective fight against TB, with the theme of 2025, "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver", it serves a reminder to bringing all parties together for the fight against TB.

Wazed highlighted that the impact of TB extends beyond health, imposing severe financial burdens on affected families. In the South-East Asia region, 30 per cent to 80 per cent of the TB-affected households experience catastrophic costs. In 2023 alone, the region accounted for more than 45 per cent of people who developed TB, as well as approximately half the number of estimated deaths that year.

Despite these figures, she highlighted that the region has made commendable strides towards ending TB in the post-COVID-19 era. In 2023, more than 3.8 million people with new and relapse instances of TB were notified across the Region. A treatment success rate was achieved of 89 per cent among people with a new or relapse cases of TB who started treatment in 2022. The missed TB cases reduced to 22 per cent in 2023, compared to 44 per cent in 2020, and initiated TB preventive treatment for nearly 1.5 million people.

Wazed brought attention to several challenges towards TB treatment and diagnosis.

"We still face several challenges, primarily dwindling resources from partners and major donors. Several of our countries are rolling out newer diagnostics and drugs, including the newer regimen for drug-resistant forms of TB - and this is impacted by the resource reductions", she said.

In the way forward, she said there is a need towards greater investments towards a holistic approach towards TB, that also includes social support for patients.

Noting that TB cannot be ended by working in silos, she said that there is a need to strengthen and leverage partnerships with other UN agencies, WHO Collaborating Centres and other research organisations located in Member States, as well as the private sector.

"Stronger South-South collaboration is needed, for research and innovation to prevent, detect and treat TB. Our countries have ample expertise and experience in the development of new technologies and innovations for people-friendly approaches. We need to share this knowledge and experience, to replicate them in other settings for improved access to the benefits of such research and innovation", she added.

Bringing attention towards the role communities play in monitoring and addressing TB, she noted, "The core strength in national programmes is the communities that we serve. Community engagement is essential, from planning to monitoring TB services, addressing stigma and discrimination and promote equity in TB service access." (ANI)

