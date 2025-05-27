Singapore City [Singapore], May 27 (ANI): Following a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, the Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has urged Singapore to push for inclusion of Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist.

Jha said the delegation raised concerns over Pakistan's continued misuse of financial aid, saying that funds are being diverted toward defence and terrorism rather than development.

While speaking with ANI, Jha said, "We met the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the one important thing is the Financial Assistant Task Force, which has a grey and black list. Earlier, Pakistan was in the grey list. Singapore is a member of FATF. We requested that Pakistan be brought on the black list because whatever financial support it gets, its expenditure is on its defence or terrorism. There is no expense in development work."

He said, "We also asked for Singapore's support for what happened earlier in Pahalgam. Their Prime Minister spoke to our Prime Minister immediately after the incident and said that there is all-out support against terrorism."

Singapore has been a member of FATF since 1992. Since the 2016 assessment of Singapore's measures to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing, the country has taken several actions to strengthen its framework.

Jha also highlighted India's response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating that the Indian Air Force successfully targeted and destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan without hitting any civilian or military bases.

"After two weeks (of the Pahalgam terrorist attack), the Indian Air Force attacked nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan. The attack was carried out with precision. We demolished all nine terrorist hubs. We did not attack any civilian or military base. They also launched attacks on India. We defended and later we attacked their air base, then the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan approached for the ceasefire. The entire country is one when it comes to India's safety, security. We are going to five countries. This is our third country. We have to fight against terrorism together," Jha said.

Meanwhile, the all-party delegation led by Jha also met current and former Members of Parliament in Singapore and senior representatives of academia, businesses and local cultural organisations.

Jha also held a meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Ambassador Shilpak Ambule.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

