Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 15 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced the interception and destruction of 10 drones targeting the Riyadh and eastern regions, marking a significant escalation in aerial activity.

This latest statement followed an earlier announcement made an hour prior, in which the ministry confirmed it had successfully destroyed two other drones in the east of the country.

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Preceding these incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already destroyed seven drones across the same regions. These successful operations highlight the continued efforts of Saudi air defences to neutralise aerial threats over the kingdom's central and eastern territories.

Further north, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday that its air defence forces successfully neutralised another threat. In a formal statement, officials confirmed the "interception and destruction of a drone" after it was detected entering the airspace over the "Al-Jawf region in the north of the country".

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This sequence of events follows a massive wave of hostilities earlier in the week. Saudi Arabia reported that its systems intercepted nearly 50 drones within a span of just a few hours early Friday.

According to Euro News, officials noted that the sheer volume of drones represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia".

The escalation comes as critical locations in the Kingdom, including the United States Embassy in Riyadh, key oil infrastructure, and a military base hosting American troops, face heightened risks.

These tensions have intensified amid the broader conflict involving Iran.

Contributing to this volatile climate, the Israeli military confirmed it launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran on Friday morning.

"The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military stated.

Simultaneously, Israel has extended its operations into Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River.

The IDF asserted that Hezbollah used the bridge to move forces from the north to the south to prepare for combat.

"In order to prevent a threat to civilians of the State of Israel and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians, it was necessary to strike the bridge," the IDF added.

As these multi-front engagements continue, US President Donald Trump signalled Washington's intention to intensify its campaign against the Iranian regime.

In a post on Truth Social, he asserted that the US was winning the conflict, claiming Iran's navy and air force are being decimated.

"We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," Trump said.

He further noted, "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so."

However, despite this show of force, concerns regarding regional stability persist.

A CNN report suggested that the Trump administration may have underestimated the likelihood of Iran closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to military strikes.

CNN sources revealed that while planning for the ongoing operation, the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate that Tehran would attempt to close the waterway, despite long-standing US military contingency plans for such a scenario. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)