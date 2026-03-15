Dubai, March 15: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai saw a modest decline on Sunday, March 15, 2026, tracking a broader softening in global bullion sentiment. According to the latest data from the GoodReturns website, the retail price for 24-carat gold dropped to AED 604.75 per gram, down approximately AED 1.75 from the previous session. This downward movement reflects a cautious global market as investors weigh cooling inflation data against the potential for prolonged high interest rates in the United States.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 15, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, March 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail Gold Price in Dubai As of March 15, 2026

The following table provides the current retail rates in Dubai across major purities. Conversions are based on the latest exchange rates: 1 AED = 0.27 USD and 1 AED = 25.20 INR.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 15, 2026

Purity Unit Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24K 1 Gram 604.75 164.67 15,238.31 10 Grams 6,047.50 1,646.72 1,52,383.10 1 Tola 7,053.64 1,920.81 1,77,737.54 22K 1 Gram 560.00 152.48 14,110.71 10 Grams 5,600.00 1,524.81 1,41,107.14 1 Tola 6,531.74 1,778.69 1,64,585.31 21K 1 Gram 537.00 146.22 13,531.11 10 Grams 5,370.00 1,462.18 1,35,311.08 1 Tola 6,263.50 1,705.62 1,57,825.96 18K 1 Gram 460.25 125.32 11,597.24 10 Grams 4,602.50 1,253.25 1,15,972.44 1 Tola 5,368.19 1,461.79 1,35,266.36

Note: 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams. Retail prices exclude 5% VAT and jeweller's making charges.

Factors Influencing Gold Price in the 'City of Gold'

The current price stability is largely attributed to the weekend closure of the London and New York exchanges. However, the cumulative drop of nearly 5 per cent seen throughout March has been driven by a strengthening U.S. Dollar and shifting expectations surrounding Federal Reserve policy. As the UAE Dirham is pegged to the dollar, local prices are highly sensitive to these macroeconomic shifts. Despite the recent dip, retail demand at the Dubai Gold Souq remains high. Tourists and residents often view these price corrections as an opportune time to invest, particularly given Dubai's reputation for high purity standards and competitive pricing. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 14.

Tax and Transparency

Dubai maintains its edge as a global jewellery hub through transparent daily pricing set by the Dubai Jewellery Group. While a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to all jewellery purchases, international tourists can claim a significant portion of this back via the VAT refund kiosks at major UAE airports. This tax efficiency, combined with lower making charges compared to European or Asian markets, continues to drive significant trade volume.

Analysts expect gold to trade within a narrow range until global markets reopen on Monday. The upcoming release of U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is anticipated to be the next major catalyst. If inflation appears stickier than expected, gold could face further downward pressure; conversely, a softer inflation print might spark a rally back toward the AED 620 level for 24K gold.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).