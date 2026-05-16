World News | Security in Balochistan Worsens as Ministers Admit 'war-like' Collapse of Security

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): The worsening security crisis in Balochistan triggered sharp criticism inside the provincial assembly, where lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches stated that the government was rapidly losing control over law and order.

Legislators said even ministers were unable to move safely within their constituencies and were facing extortion threats from armed groups, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, during the assembly session chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, senior provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentary leader Mir Sadiq Umrani painted a grim picture of the province's situation.

Umrani declared that there was no justification for lawmakers to remain in the House if the state could not guarantee protection to ordinary citizens. He described the prevailing conditions as resembling a civil war, claiming that an open conflict was underway between state authorities and militant organisations. He said attacks on police stations, weapon-snatching incidents, and extortion demands had become routine, with elected representatives themselves now under threat.

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Citing his own experience, Umrani revealed that his residence in Dera Murad Jamali had been attacked five times despite his position as a provincial minister. The minister further stated that major highways remained unsafe, severely disrupting public movement and isolating several districts.

He also criticised bureaucratic interference and judicial stay orders that allegedly prevented the government from transferring ineffective officials. He urged the assembly to consider legislative reforms to address the issue.

Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai acknowledged concerns over administrative interference and remarked that criticism of the worsening security environment effectively amounted to an indictment of the provincial government itself, as highlighted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Zia Langove admitted that the security situation was far from satisfactory. He defended the government's security arrangements by stating that assembly members had been assigned six guards each, while ministers were provided with eight security personnel.

He also appealed to political parties to publicly denounce militant organisations operating in the province, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)