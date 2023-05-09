Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dakar (Senegal), May 8 (AP) Senegal's main opposition leader on Monday was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an appeals court in the West African nation over a defamation case brought against him by a government minister.

The court ruling against Ousmane Sonko prevents President Macky Sall's most prominent political rival from running in next year's presidential election, but can be appealed again.

Also Read | Nepal MP Amresh Kumar Singh Takes Off Clothes in House After Not Being Allowed To Speak.

Sonko was ordered to pay 200 million West African francs (USD 336,000) in damages and interest by Judge Mamadou Cissé.

If Sonko doesn't pay the fine, the judge can order his imprisonment.

Also Read | Pakistan Among World's Worst Performers in Internet Access, Digital Governance.

Senegal's public prosecutor had requested a two-year sentence for “forgery, use of forgery, defamation and insults” in the trial brought by the Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

Sonko didn't appear in court on Monday. In a statement made on Sunday, he announced that he would no longer respond to court summonses.

The popular opposition figure was sentenced in March by a lower court to a two-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay damages.

There was a heavy presence of security forces around Dakar Monday. Sonko's supporters have taken to the streets in angry protests in the past after previous stages in the court process. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)