Kathmandu, May 8: An Independent MP in Nepal, Amresh Kumar Singh, on Monday took off his shirt and vest in the House in protest against not being given time to speak. Singh, a former Nepali Congress leader, contested the elections last year as an Independent candidate from Sarlahi after the Nepali Congress did not give him a ticket.

Singh, who had done Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University in the Indian capital of Delhi, took off his clothes after Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) did not allow him to speak. Harikala Bhandari Dies: Nepal Leader Chandra Bhandari's Mother Passes Away After Receiving Severe Burn Injuries in Gas Leakage Blast.

Ghimire warned him that "action would be taken if he did not behave politely in the HoR meeting. "I am ready to become a martyr for speaking against corruption," said Singh before taking off his clothes. Rahul Gandhi Visited Nepal to Attend Friend’s Wedding, Says Congress After BJP Takes Dig At Wayanad MP Over Kathmandu Nightclub Viral Video.

Ghimire asked him to take care of "parliamentary dignity and decorum". Singh, however, refused to listen to any of the requests by the Speaker and began taking off his clothes.

Reacting to this, some lawmakers have demanded a medical test of Singh, who left the House after the episode. This was the first-ever such incident to have happened in the history of Nepal's Parliament.

