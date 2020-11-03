Vienna [Austria], November 3 (ANI): Seven people were killed in the shooting at a synagogue in the center of Vienna on Monday (local time), according to local media reports.

One of the attackers was killed, but he had accomplices, Sputnik cited the broadcaster as saying.

Also Read | Vienna ‘Terror’ Attack: ‘Several Dead, At Least One Gunman Remains on The Run’, Says Austria’s Interior Minister.

The city's police have confirmed information about the shooting noting that there were several injured.

"There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter", the Vienna police department wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: What Time to Expect Result in India? Know When The Counting of Votes Will Begin.

According to local media reports, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)