New Delhi, November 3: Barely few hours remain for the high-stake presidential poll contest in the United States. The Donald Trump vs Joe Biden battle, though having direct implications for the US, is also being keenly observed by other parts of the world as the result is bound to affect the American geopolitical strategy over the next four years. Electoral College Map 2020 Projection: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? State-Wise Prediction of US Election Results by '538 Polls'.

In India, early trends of the election results would only be known in the morning of November 4. The country, based in eastern hemisphere of the world, is 10.5 hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time (EST) in America, and 12.5 hours ahead of US' Pacific time zone (PST).

What Time to Expect Result in India?

The counting of votes in the US would begin after the polling concludes. The time of voting differs from province to province. In most of the states, the voting will begin at 6 am in the morning, and continue till around 7 pm (local time) in the evening. New York is an exception, where the polling will continue till 9 pm EST.

Since the India Standard Time (IST) is 10 hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST, the early trends are expected to be known in the country by 5:30 am IST in the morning on November 4.

The trends would emerge state-wise, and in provinces where the voting concludes early (in most states the polling will end at 7 pm local time), the exit polls will begin to emerge immediately.

The results of presidential election, as per the usual precedent, begins emerging hours after the polling concludes. This year, however, the results will be significantly delayed as a major chunk of voters registered their mandate using mail-in ballots.

In 2016, the viewers in India saw President Donald Trump winning the elections at 2:30 pm on November 9, as he was declared the winner from Wisconsin at 04:00 am EST. The victory took his electoral college vote count above 270, prompting the US media to confirm that he will be the next occupant of the White House.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 01:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).