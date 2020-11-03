Vienna, November 2: A major shooting incident was reported in the Austria capital late on Monday evening. Several rounds of gunshot were fired in a street where a synagogue is located. The local police which responded to the attack had confirmed several injuries. Reports claimed that at least seven persons, including one of the attackers and a cop was killed. France: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

The Vienna police had cordoned off the central part of the city, and a rigorous search operation was launched. According to local media outlets, the attackers had taken hostages at Akakiko restaurant in central Vienna.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that the attack erupted at around 8 pm (local time). Several rounds of shots were fired near the synagogue, it said. The local media reports, however, could not confirm whether the synagogue was target of the attack. Daily Mirror has reported the death of at least seven persons who was shot near the Jewish place of worship.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF that the terror intent was apparent behind the fatal attack. "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Police Department Appeals Locals to Stay at Home

Varios disparos en el distrito central de Viena - hay personas héridas - No se quédan en areas pública! Quédanse en casa! #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

The police department, in a series of tweets, confirmed that gunshots had been fired in the Inner City district. It appealed locals to remain away from the central Vienna region where the site of attack is located. Social media users were directed to refrain from sharing photos and videos.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district. There are persons injured. Keep away from all public places or public Transport - don't share any videos or photos," said one of the tweets posted by the police department.

