Kabul [Afghanistan] March 22 (ANI): Seven people were killed and three others injured in various security incidents in the last 24 hours in Kabul.

According to TOLOnews, in one incident, a vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Chahar Asiab district in Kabul on Sunday morning, killing five members of one family. Relatives of the deceased family informed that the family was on its way to the Lalandar area for a Nawroz celebration when their vehicle was targeted by the blast.

In another roadside bomb blast that occurred in Bagrami district in Kabul last night, "one police force member was killed and one more was wounded", police added.

Also, a security source told Tolo News that "one person was killed and two more were wounded in an attack by unknown armed men in Qargha lake in Paghman district of Kabul on Friday".

There has been an increase in the targeted attacks on government employees ahead of the deadline for the planned withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan this May. According to estimates by TOLOnews, 144 people have been killed and 214 others have been wounded in different security incidents in the last 18 days. (ANI)

