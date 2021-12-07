Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 7 (ANI): Millions of people in Ethiopia could be pushed deeper into hunger as the World Food Programme (WFP) faces a major funding shortfall that threatens its operations there over the coming six months, the UN agency warned on Monday.

WFP urgently needs $579 million to deliver food aid and livelihood support to some 12 million Ethiopians and refugees. This includes $316 million for food and nutrition assistance to nearly four million people in the war-ravaged north.

Also Read | Switzerland Approves Capsule-Shaped Euthanasia Device for Painless Death in Under One Minute.

The Ethiopian authorities, together with WFP and other partners, are struggling to address the hunger crisis in the country.

An estimated 13.6 million people are now food insecure due to the combined effects of conflict, drought, flooding, desert locust invasions, market disruptions, high food prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Omicron Infected People Not Permitted To Leave South Africa, Says Embassy in Moscow.

"Timely and complete food and nutrition support is critical to alleviating the suffering of millions across Ethiopia," said Steven Were Omamo, WFP Representative and Country Director.

"In addition to the severe challenges facing conflict-impacted populations in many regions, we are deeply concerned about climate-related vulnerability and food insecurity in dry lowland areas," he added.

Although food is available, Omamo stressed that unless the agency receives new funding commitments soon, "we will be unable to purchase and mobilise this food to prevent millions from falling into severe hunger and hardship by early next year."

WFP cited the latest analysis which shows record-high levels of acute food insecurity are expected in Ethiopia through at least the middle of 2022, with the northern, southern, and southeastern parts of the country of highest concern.

Last month, WFP reported that the number of people who need food assistance across the north had risen as a direct result of the ongoing war there.

The food security situation in all three regions of Afar, Amhara and Tigray is already critical, the agency said on Monday, and it will worsen if disruptions to humanitarian aid continue as a result of the fighting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)