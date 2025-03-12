Pratik Mathur, Consul General of India in Shanghai visited the India Pavilion of the Yarn Expo Spring 2025 (Photo/@IndiaInShanghai)

Shanghai [China], March 12 (ANI): Pratik Mathur, Consul General of India in Shanghai, on Wednesday visited the India Pavilion of the Yarn Expo Spring 2025 and interacted with exhibitors to discuss ways to further boost Indian textile exports to the region.

In a post on X, he wrote, "CG @PratikMathur1 today visited the #India Pavilion of the Yarn Expo Spring 2025, the largest of its kind in the, and interacted with exhibitors to discuss ways to further boost Indian textile exports to the region."

He also shared the main highlights of the visit on X and stated, "The #India Pavillion continues to generate interest among visitors at the Yarn Expo Spring 2025, with Indian exhibitors showcasing initiatives such as contamination-free Kasturi cotton."

Mathur interacted with exhibitors and assured them of the Consulate's support in boosting "India's textile exports to the region. Watch a few snippets from the visit," India In Shanghai wrote on X.

According to its official site information, Yarn Expo is a leading sourcing platform for both exhibitors and visitors. Suppliers from Asian and European countries showcase their latest collections of natural and blended yarns, including cotton, wool, flax / regenerated flax, and man-made fibres and yarns, as well as specialty products, including elastic, fancy, and blended yarns.

The show is also an ideal opportunity for overseas buyers to meet some of the industry's leading domestic suppliers.

With both spring and autumn editions in Shanghai, the show provides an excellent opportunity for overseas suppliers to build stronger relationships in the region and increase their presence in the market.

Earlier in February, he visited a prominent Buddhist temple in Shanghai, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and China--the Jing'an Temple, inspired by the architecture of Bodh Gaya.

Located in the heart of Shanghai, the Jing'an Temple is an oasis of serenity amidst the bustling metropolis. The temple's history dates back to 247 AD and is a testament to the widespread reach of Buddhist traditions from India. (ANI)

