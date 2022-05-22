Shanghai [China], May 22 (ANI): Amid the rising Covid-19 infections in China, Shanghai, the export capital of the country reported 52 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 570 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, Xinhua stated.

Municipal Health Commission on Sunday, confirmed the infection tally.

According to Xinhua, the economic hub of China has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak and has been desperately seeking medical care and basic supplies like food.

Shanghai authorities have imposed draconian lockdown measures since March that have locked 25 million residents in their homes.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in China, questions are mounting over the country's zero covid policy.

China's much-publicised 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

