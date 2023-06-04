Dubai [UAE], June 4 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has successfully concluded its trade mission to India after five days of fruitful meetings and discussions with Indian business and industrial associations in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The trade mission, organised by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, visited Indian Capital and commercial hub to discuss potential investment advantages and lucrative opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In New Delhi, the meetings took place on the sidelines of the "UAE-India Business Forum", a significant event organised by the Chamber as part of the second stop of the trade mission.

A key outcome of these discussions was the mutual interest to further consolidate ties, with the Indian side expressing its intention to organise a high-level trade delegation visit to the Emirate of Sharjah. This delegation, representing various industrial and commercial sectors, is expected in the last quarter of this year.

The business gatherings have served as an effective platform to discuss potential investment advantages and trade opportunities across diverse economic sectors.

Both sides expressed a strong desire to enhance the level of cooperation and trade exchange, explore areas of joint work, exchange experiences, and learn from best practices.

Moreover, the meetings aimed at developing the exports of commercial and industrial enterprises and introducing the private sector to rewarding opportunities in promising sectors.

The first major meeting brought together Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI; and Ahmed Mohamed Obaid Al Naboodah, Board Member, SCCI, with a delegation from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) led by Pooja Ahluwalia, Assistant Secretary General of ASSOCHAM.Present at the meeting were Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber; Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at the Sharjah Chamber; and Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to strengthen industrial and commercial cooperation between the two countries and exchanged perspectives on leveraging the expertise available on each side to facilitate the establishment of joint investment projects.

In the second meeting, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais and his accompanying delegation met Shri Paresh Kantilal Mehta, Regional Chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, where they discussed various options to foster cooperation in several key areas, with a particular emphasis on trade promotion of local products and goods for both countries.

The meeting involved a comprehensive review of the programmes implemented by the Sharjah Chamber and the export organisations in order to achieve the aforementioned trade promotion goals.

Additionally, the two sides explored opportunities for developing partnerships to boost exports and explore new markets.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed that the Chamber is committed to providing all forms of support to its associate members from the business community in Sharjah.

He briefed the Indian side on the attractive services and facilities offered by the SCCI-affiliated institutions in order to facilitate the growth and advancement of businesses.Al Owais encouraged the Indian delegation to enhance their presence in Sharjah by actively participating in various qualitative and specialised exhibitions organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year. '

The active participation from Indian businessmen and investors will not only showcase the Indian products but will also help expand their reach in the local and regional markets.

Al Owais, accompanied by members of the mission, also met Mohit Singla, Chairman of the Trade Promotion Council of India, an organisation affiliated with the Indian Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of visits for trade delegations and promote participation in exhibitions organized by Expo Centre Sharjah and the Indian Expo Mart, which operates under the council's umbrella. They also agreed to launch joint initiatives to enhance the business sectors' performance in commercial, industrial, and service activities in both countries.

On the concluding day of the mission, Al Owais engaged in discussions with the Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry, & Agriculture (MIICCIA) to develop cooperation frameworks between India and the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic and trade collaboration, fostering coordination, partnership, and investment flow between the UAE and India.Al Owais presented an overview of the economic landscape in Sharjah, highlighting its attractive investment advantages.

He also outlined the services provided by the chamber to companies interested in investing and its role in ensuring sustainability in commercial and industrial development through value-added services and dedicated efforts to identify growth opportunities for the business environment.

Throughout the five-day mission, representatives from industrial and commercial companies participated in field visits to various economic facilities and factories in Mumbai and New Delhi.

These visits provided opportunities to explore joint cooperation, discuss industrial integration, exchange experiences, learn about best practices, and build investment partnerships that benefit both sides. (ANI/WAM)

