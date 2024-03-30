Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirms that the wise vision and humanitarian principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, embodied the message of tolerant Islam aimed at promoting values of tolerance and giving, and disseminating a culture of goodness and cooperation among people.

The efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed also left its mark on the field of humanitarian work worldwide.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 30, 2024.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, stated that the Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan each year, commemorating the passing of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, represents a significant occasion to celebrate and recall the values of tolerance, cooperation, and solidarity, and to promote a culture of giving among members of society, and to establish the principles of humanitarian work as a fundamental cornerstone for building more just and peaceful societies.

It is also a reminder of the efforts of Sheikh Zayed whose charitable deeds extended to every corner of the world, making his humanitarian legacy a source of inspiration for current and future generations, and a unique model to be emulated in charitable work.

Also Read | India, Ukraine Discuss Achieving 'Peaceful Settlement' to Moscow-Kyiv Conflict During FM Dmytro Kuleba's India Visit, Says MEA.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders added that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has continued following this pioneering approach, making it a beacon of hope for global volunteer and charitable work, supporting the needy and the poor, and promoting values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity among peoples and nations. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)