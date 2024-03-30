Mumbai, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder today discussed a wide range of issues from Artificial Intelligence to the future of technology and women empowerment. PM Modi said that artificial intelligence (AI) technology helped translate and address his speeches in different languages at the G20 Summit. The Maharashtra unit of the BJP has launched the 'Coffee with youth' campaign to have discussions with young people, especially first-time voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP after the grand old party received a fresh income tax notice on Friday. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP must remember that when the government changes, action will be taken against those who have "disrobed democracy". "Such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi. The Delhi Police have granted permission for INDIA bloc's mega rally which will be held on March 31 at the Ramleela Maidan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Union foreign minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Delhi on Friday. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and India, the ongoing conflict with Russia and global security, said Kuleba. On Friday, the Indian Navy diverted two of its naval ships to intercept an Iranian fishing vessel, ‘Al Kambar’, in the Arabian Sea in response to a potential piracy attack. The vessel was reportedly hijacked on Friday evening.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said in an interview that his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, operated on orders from “a foreign ambassador.” Talking to Public Service Media (PSM) and responding to a question about the opposition's criticism regarding the recent procurement of military drones, Muizzu said that the main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), also held a supermajority in Parliament when it was in power from 2018 to 2023. Israeli strikes on the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Friday killed 38 people, including five members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, two security sources said, the deadliest attacks so far in an intensified Israeli campaign against Iran's allies in Syria.

President Joe Biden said on Friday the US will impose costs for Russia's "appalling attempts" to use Americans as bargaining chips in a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest in Russia. Gershkovich, 32, became the first US journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 last year.

