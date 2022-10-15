Tokyo [Japan], October 15 (ANI): Japanese firm Shimizu Corporation introduced a Jack-Up Vessel named "Blue Wind".

It builds big windmills that produce electricity. The total cost of shipbuilding is 347 Million Dollars.

Also Read | Disturbing Video: Pakistan in Shock After Scores of Rotting Bodies Found on Multan Hospital's Roof.

To celebrate the completion of its manufacturing and pray for its safety, a Japanese ceremony named Shinto was organized by the firm. At the end of the ceremony, a holy sacrament was also distributed to all the people.

This vessel is 500-meter wide, and 142-meter long, and has a capacity of 28,000 tons.

Also Read | Yemen: 10 Child Leukemia Patients Killed After Administration of Expired Doses of Cancer Treatment Drug.

It is capable of carrying both large and heavy cargo. It prepares a big crane to guarantee the building of a big windmill regardless of the climate or the marine conditions. Additionally, it sails by itself without the help of a towing boat.

Yutaka Shimizu, an official at Shimizu Corporation said, "As this vessel can move smoothly and quickly, it is the advantage of our vessel. As a result, it is possible to shorten the construction period of windmill assembly significantly, and I think it will contribute to the superiority of the project."

This Jack-Up Vessel has the huge challenge of building a big windmill on the coast of Toyama Prefecture in Japan by March 2023.

Next year, in December 2023, it will construct 14 biggest windmills at Ishikawa bay Hokkaido. It has generating capacity of 112 megawatts.

Shimizu Corporation investigated the most convenient Jack-Up Vessel to build big windmills, cost performance, in short term, overcoming bad conditions on the sea.

"Japan will introduce full-scale real offshore wind power from now on, and the Japanese Government pay attention and concentrate on it. A few years later, the offshore wind power market will become very large. In Europe, projects to increase the size of offshore wind power are prepared to target carbon neutrality including renewable energy. In the future, it will take longer-term in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, but I believe that the project will gradually become the true story in a few years later," Shimizu added.

All these efforts are being made in order to contribute towards environmental conservation, and this vessel is capable of working not only in Japan but all over Asia and the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)