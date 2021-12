Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called Obaidul Quader, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges (Photo Credit: Twitter/India in Bangladesh)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 7 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday called on Obaidul Quader, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges and discussed bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh including connectivity.

Both the ministers also reiterated the importance of the jointly celebrated Maitri Diwas this year.

Also Read | Anil Menon, Indian Origin Physician, Among 10 New NASA Astronaut Recruits for Future Space Missions.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on Minister for Road Transport & Bridges & AL General Secretary HE Obaidul Quader MP. Discussed our all-encompassing bilateral cooperation including connectivity. Reiterated importance of this special yr jointly celebrating #MaitriDiwas," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Earlier today, Shringla met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed the progress in bilateral ties between the two countries.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: Spain Approves Vaccination for Kids Between 5-11 Years Age Group.

Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from today, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met his counterpart FS Masud Bin Momen. Discussions reflected on progress in bilateral ties on all fronts in this special year marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

He also called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and reviewed wide-ranging and growing cooperation between two countries including COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Shringla is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8.

"India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", an MEA statement said.

Shringla's visit comes ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)