Singapore, November 1 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday conveyed his condolences to the victims' families of the Morbi bridge collapse in the Indian state of Gujarat which killed at least 135 people.

"I was saddened to learn about the collapse of the Morbi Bridge in Gujarat and the tragic loss of lives. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims," the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said putting out a letter written by PM Lee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our thoughts are with the people of India during this time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the letter added.

It stated that Singapore's Consulate-General in Mumbai is in close contact with the local authorities over the situation. As per the statement, there are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured.

Singapore MFA said it will continue to monitor the developments closely. It also provided contact information for its Consulate-General in Mumbai for any consular assistance. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the bridge collapse in Gujarat, Reuters reported citing state media.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured," Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

Egypt and US also poured in condolences to the victims of the bridge collapse. It also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. The Egyptian Government and people stress solidarity with the friendly government and people of India in this painful accident, added the statement.

US President Joe Biden too expressed his deepest condolences and added that in this difficult hour, Washington will continue to stand with India and support the people affected due to tragedy.

Moreover, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted, "I am devastated with the tragedy in Gujarat. On behalf of the government of Poland. I am sending my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We mourn all the victims and suffer together with their families and all the people of India."

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also condoled the loss of lives after a cable bridge collapsed in Morbi. France too expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada, said, "Our hearts are breaking for Gujarat." (ANI)

