Asuncion, December 4: Three people have died as a result of a crash of a Cessna 185 single-engine plane in northwestern Paraguay, media reported.

According to the Ultima Hora newspaper, two victims are US citizens while one more woman has not been identified yet.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

