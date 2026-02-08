Bengaluru, February 8: A private training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation crashed in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday (February 8) after reportedly developing an engine fault. Two people, a captain and a trainee pilot, were injured in the incident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred in Mangalore village, where the small aircraft went down in an open field. According to an India Today report, the aircraft was travelling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it encountered a technical glitch mid-air. The two pilots were the only occupants on board at the time of the accident. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: All About the Bombardier Learjet 45 That Crashed in Baramati and People Who Died.

Vijayapura Plane Crash

#WATCH | Karnataka | Visuals from the spot where, according to Belagavi Police, "A Red Bird private jet carrying two passengers crashed in Mangalore village of Babaleshwar taluk, Vijayapura district." Further details awaited. According to DGCA, Redbird Flying Training Academy… pic.twitter.com/njbDFFxIwY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft lying upside down, with its front portion severely damaged. Several locals gathered at the spot soon after the crash, while police teams rushed in after receiving information about the incident. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Microlight Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh Pond, Pilots Safe (Watch Videos).

An investigating officer said preliminary findings point to an engine malfunction, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed technical probe. Further investigation is currently underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).