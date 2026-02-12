New Delhi, February 12: As Indian investigators prepare to submit their final report on the crash of Air India Flight 171, new claims suggest that the disaster was likely caused by deliberate human action. According to a report by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Wednesday, February 11, aviation authorities are expected to conclude that the aircraft's fuel switches were intentionally turned off. The revelation comes nearly eight months after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, killing all 260 people involved.

Findings Point to Intentional Fuel Cutoff

The upcoming final report is expected to state that the pilots "almost certainly" turned off the fuel switches intentionally. Citing sources from Western aviation agencies, Corriere della Sera reports that these findings are based on a lack of technical defects in the aircraft and the analysis of enhanced cockpit voice recordings (CVR).

Investigators re-analyzed the black box data at National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) laboratories in Washington in December. Sources indicate that "cleaned-up" audio allowed investigators to identify specifically which pilot moved the switches from the "run" to the "cutoff" position, effectively ruling out mechanical failure or an accidental mistake.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal Main Suspect?

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has not yet officially attributed responsibility, Corriere della Sera identifies the flight’s commander, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, as the primary suspect. Sabharwal, a senior pilot who died in the crash, had reportedly been under professional and personal scrutiny.

Preliminary technical assessments found that the engines shut down in sequence, starting with the left engine near the captain’s seat, rather than simultaneously. Furthermore, data reportedly shows that in the final seconds, First Officer Clive Kunder attempted to regain altitude with his control yoke while the captain’s controls remained stationary.

Friction Between International Investigators

The investigation has reportedly been marked by friction between Indian officials and US experts. According to the Italian newspaper report, the conclusion pointing toward the captain represents a "desired turning point" for US investigators. Sources claimed that the Indian team was initially reluctant to recognize human error as the cause, fearing the impact on India's rapidly growing aviation and tourism sectors.

One anonymous source told the newspaper that admitting a pilot's role is now viewed as a "sustainable sacrifice" compared to the alternative of casting doubt on the safety of the entire Boeing 787 fleet.

Families and Pilots’ Association Dispute Claims

The findings have been met with sharp criticism from the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association and Captain Sabharwal’s family. They argue the investigation is being steered to pin the blame on the pilots to protect the interests of the aircraft manufacturer and the airline.

Sabharwal's family has urged authorities to broaden their scrutiny to include potential technical flaws and airline management practices. They maintain that the veteran pilot had an unblemished record and that the probe lacks transparency.

The preliminary report established that both engines shut down after switches moved to "cutoff." Initial recordings captured one pilot asking, "Why did you turn off the engines?" to which the other replied, "It wasn’t me." The Supreme Court of India has recently allowed the AAIB three weeks to complete its final report, cautioning against premature speculation.

