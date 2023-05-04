Incheon, May 4 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited investors to become a part of the journey of the Indian economy in Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern nation, saying it is full of new opportunities for growth and investments.

The Indian finance minister, who is here to participate in the 56th ADB Annual Meeting, elaborated on the vision and reforms-oriented approach towards good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shape 'New India' and redefine its place in the global economic order.

Addressing the Investors' Roundtable meeting, Sitharaman spoke about recent reforms in India and highlighted initiatives like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline, Digital Public Infrastructure and Production Linked Incentive, besides real estate sector and FDI policy reforms.

The minister "invited the investors to become a part of the journey of the Indian economy in 'Amrit Kaal', which is full of immense new opportunities for growth and investments", said India's finance ministry.

During the meeting with the investors, she mentioned that India has stood out as a beacon of hope facing the tailwinds of the pandemic and the headwinds of the geo-political conflicts to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, it added.

The minister also appreciated the investors in South Korea for showing continued confidence in India and indicating their willingness and commitment to participate in the Production Linked Incentive scheme, especially for the mobile phone and electronic component sectors.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman held a meeting with Biman Chand Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister, Government of Fiji, on the sidelines of the 56th ADB Annual Meeting.

She acknowledged that the Fiji government's whole-hearted support extended for the successful conduct of the 12th World Hindi Conference held in Nadi, Fiji, in February this year.

Prasad informed the Indian minister that the Fiji government has designated Girmit Day on May 15 -- marking 144 years of Indian indentured workers' arrival in Fiji on May 14, 1879 -- as a new National Holiday in Fiji.

The two leaders discussed the upcoming 3rd Summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Countries Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Modi will chair the summit along with co-host and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

