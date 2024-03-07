Kabul [Afghanistan], March 7 (ANI): At least six people have been killed and 38 were injured in an accident on the Kabul-Kandahar Highway, Khaama Press reported, citing the local authorities.

The accident occurred in the Nani area, near the city of Ghazni, along the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign After Super Tuesday Defeats, Says ‘I Have No Regrets’ (Watch Video).

According to the local authorities, the injured were promptly transferred to medical facilities in Ghazni city following the tragic accident that took place on Tuesday. The health condition of several victims was critical.

This incident is one more in a string of comparable collisions that have occurred on other Afghan roadways, leaving casualties and fatalities in their wake.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

Afghanistan's roads are notorious for being accident-prone. Despite such incidents, many drivers in the nation also disregard traffic laws.

The authorities are facing difficulties in implementing traffic laws and enhancing road safety protocols to stop more fatalities on Afghanistan's highways.

In order to promote a culture of responsible driving and guarantee safer road conditions across the country, both the government and the general public must collaborate, the Khaama Press stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)