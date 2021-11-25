New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): A six-member Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) will attend the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held in Madrid, Spain from Friday.

The delegation will be led by led by Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP, Lok Sabha

Also Read | Russia Upgrading MiG-31 Interceptors To Triple Their Combat Effectiveness.

The Delegation consists of Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, MP, Lok Sabha; Poonamben Maadam, MP, Lok Sabha; Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP, Lok Sabha; Diya Kumari, MP, Lok Sabha; and Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha.

Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat is the Secretary to the Delegation. The delegation will attend the assembly from November 26-30.

Also Read | China Hopes To Strengthen Communication and Build Consensus With India, Russia at RIC Meeting.

During the above Assembly, a General Debate will be held on the theme "Contemporary challenges to democracy: overcoming division and building community", Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The four IPU Standing Committees with separate agendas will be meeting concurrently.

The Forum of Women Parliamentarians, Forum of Young Parliamentarians; Committee to Promote Respect for International Humanitarian Law along with Advisory Group on Health will also hold their sittings.

The members of IPD will participate in the meetings of these IPU bodies.

India is the present Chair of BRICS and the Parliament of India will host the Seventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum on the sidelines of the Assembly.

The theme "Role of BRICS Parliaments in ensuring equitable and inclusive post-pandemic economic recovery" will be discussed by the delegates from BRICS Parliaments.

The Indian Delegation will also attend the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Coordinating Meeting and Inaugural Meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)