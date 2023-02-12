Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): On the eve of Aero India 2023, Head of US delegation Charge d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones on Sunday said the size of the US delegation "shows that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships".

"India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive," said Ambassador Jones while speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of Aero India 2023, according to a release by US consulate General, Chennai.

Also Read | Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu, Former Judge, Set to Become Next Bangladesh President.

"As partners, we're working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains. We're strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors," Jones said.

Ambassador Jones will on February 13, open the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2023.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll From Devastating Quakes Exceeds 28,000, Missing Indian Found Dead Under Debris in Malatya.

Jedidiah P Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, who leads the U.S. delegation of senior U.S. government officials from the Department of Defense, said, "These close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India and enabled critical transfers of technology and manufacturing expertise to India. U.S. companies have established engineering centres and manufacturing hubs and have also invested in building R&D centres that harness India's incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting-edge R&D projects."

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "As democracies bookending the Indo-Pacific, the United States and India share a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. That shared vision is strengthened by world-class events like Aero India where we are able to engage in person to increase trust and understanding."

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache at the US Embassy in New Delhi said, "As we mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are excited to be in Bengaluru for Aero India. The US-India Defense relationship is an important element of that strategy - and our Defense Partnership is stronger than ever. This week you will have the chance to see American Air power operating alongside the Indian Air Force: we plan to have a variety of aircraft here, one of our largest delegations ever, and the US Air Force Pacific Band who will perform at venues around Bengaluru."

Among the major highlights throughout Aero India 2023, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force's (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multi-role strike fighter available today, will be on static display, according to the US Consulate General release.

Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals. Link to information about U.S. exhibitors at the USA Partnership Pavilion organized by Kallman Worldwide and located in Hall A at Yelahanka Air Force base: https://kallman.com/shows/aero-india-2023

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific's seven-member music ensemble Final Approach, based out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, will perform for the public at Aero India on February 16. The rock band will also perform for the general public from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 15 at the St. Joseph's University auditorium, Langford Road in Bengaluru, according to the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)