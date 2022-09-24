Islamabad [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): The son of a senior Pakistani journalist was arrested for allegedly murdering his Canadian wife with a dumbbell, according to local media.

Dawn newspaper, citing police reported that the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Sara Inam who was the third wife of the murderer. The Canadian national arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on Thursday.

The accused man, Shahnawaz, is the son of a renowned journalist and former politician Ayaz Amir.

Islamabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) at the Chak Shahzad police station into the matter, as per the publication.

According to the police, the woman's body was found lying in the bathtub of a bathroom. As per the publication, a forensic team was called to the crime scene for the collection of evidence and a thorough search of the house was conducted during which the police recovered a dumbbell, through which the suspect might have bludgeoned the victim.

Dawn further reported that as per some officials Shahnawaz was arrested from the farmhouse while the others said the arrest was made somewhere else after he escaped from the house.

Former DSP prosecution of the capital police Azhar Shah said as quoted by Dawn, that the police got conducted an autopsy on the body before the registration of an FIR.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Amir expressed his shock over the incident. "Such an incident should not happen with anyone. When I was told about it what can I say; this is something that shakes our heart," he said as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

