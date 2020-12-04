Johannesburg, Dec 4 (PTI) South Africa has announced tougher restrictions for the coastal holiday city of Nelson Mandela Bay as the country experiences a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape Province will become the first major city in the country to face much more severe COVID-19 lockdown regulations from midnight.

Also Read | Italy Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 993 COVID-19 Deaths; Coronavirus Fatality-Toll Reaches 58,038.

Ramaphosa's announcement came amid growing concerns about the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as daily infections and deaths have been rising exponentially for the past month.

The country recorded 4,173 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, almost doubling from the preceding day. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 21,803 people in South Africa so far.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

The president said the National Corona Virus Command Council had identified NMB as the most concerning "virus hot-spot" in the country in view of increase in inter-provincial movement of people during the coming holiday season.

The increased measures to control the spread of the virus include an extension of the nightly curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.; permitting alcohol sales only from Monday to Thursday; bars and restaurants having to close by 9 pm at night; and large gatherings after funerals being forbidden.

Ramaphosa also warned that there would be strict enforcement of the regulations by law enforcement agencies and severe consequences for those who disregarded them.

“There is now clear evidence of a resurgence of infections in parts of our own country, which, if not confronted decisively and directly, could lead to great suffering and death.

“In the first week of November, we were recording an average of 1,500 new cases a day. By the last week of November, this had almost doubled to an average of around 2,900 new cases a day,” Ramaphosa said.

“The most urgent task before us right now is to contain the rise in infections in the affected districts in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape (provinces), and to ensure that a similar situation does not develop in other parts of the country,” he added as he announced that the National State of Disaster would be extended to January 15, 2021, with all existing Level 1 restrictions remaining in force throughout the country.

“We can only prevent a second wave if all of us respect the rules that have been put in place for the protection of everyone,” Ramaphosa said as he gave citizens a dire warning.

“Unless we take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others, more people are going to become infected. More people are going to die.

“For the safety of all of us, those who break the rules must face consequences. We have instructed law enforcement officials to ensure compliance with the law, by owners, controllers and managers of workplaces, shops, institutions and buildings to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks.”

The president cautioned citizens not to become complacent, citing the situation currently being experienced in many countries in Europe.

“Across the world, countries with declining infections have eased restrictions only to experience a second, even more severe wave, forcing them to re-impose restrictions on movement, gatherings and economic activity.

“If there is anything this pandemic has taught us, it is the danger of becoming complacent,” Ramaphosa said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)