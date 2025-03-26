Seoul [South Korea], March 26 (ANI): The death toll from a series of wildfires in the southeastern region of South Korea has climbed to 18, with one person still missing, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing forest service officials on Wednesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, firefighters are still working to control the rapidly spreading fires as the wildfires, which started in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, last Friday, have spread to Uiseong and are advancing toward Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok, fuelled by strong, dry winds.

Of the victims, two were found in Andong, three in Cheongsong, six in Yeongyang, and seven in Yeongdeok. One person remains missing in Cheongsong. Additionally, 10 people have been injured, with two suffering serious wounds.

In Yeongyang, four of the five victims were discovered burnt to death on a road around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Wednesday, South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo urged a full-scale effort to prevent further spread of the deadly fires, calling them "the worst wildfires ever."

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing Han's report, fires have so far destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories.

The flames also consumed Goun Temple in Uiseong, an ancient site built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, though the national treasures housed there had been relocated for safety.

Thousands of firefighters, along with dozens of helicopters and vehicles, have been deployed to fight the blazes.

Since last Friday, around 5,000 military personnel and 146 helicopters have been sent to assist in combating the wildfires in the southeastern region, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The Justice Ministry of South Korea reported that approximately 500 inmates from a prison in North Gyeongsang Province were transferred overnight to another facility to avoid the flames. Initially, the ministry had planned to move about 3,500 inmates from several prisons in the area, but the number was reduced as some fires were extinguished. (ANI)

