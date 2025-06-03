Seoul, Jun 3 (AP) South Korea's main conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo has conceded defeat in the presidential election.

Kim, the candidate of the People Power Party, told a news conference early Wednesday that he “humbly accepts (the) people's choice” and congratulates his liberal rival Lee Jae-myung for winning the election.

Kim spoke as voter turnouts and media projections showed Lee was expected to win the election to succeed Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who was removed from office in April over his ill-fated brief imposition of martial law. (AP)

