Santa Fe (New Mexico), Feb 11 (AP) A series of slow-moving winter storms that wreaked havoc in southern California and left three feet of snow in northern Arizona made its way on Saturday into New Mexico, where a stretch of US highway south of the Colorado line was closed and as much as a foot of snow was possible in some mountain areas.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for parts of north-central and northeast New Mexico until 5 am on Sunday. That included the Sante Fe area, where up to 14 inches of snow was possible in the mountains to the east and up to a half-foot in the upper elevations to the west, forecasters said.

National Park officials closed the Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, New Mexico, on Saturday afternoon "due to worsening weather".

The city of Albuquerque closed most city parks, golf courses and recreation areas.

Most interstates and highways remained open, but a 64-kilometre stretch of US Highway 64 south of the Colorado line was closed because of blowing snow in near-blizzard conditions, the New Mexico Department of Transporation said.

"Winter weather travel impacts will become widespread today and tonight, then linger over east-central and southeast areas on Sunday," the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said on Saturday afternoon.

It said travel would be difficult to impossible on Saturday night into Sunday along some stretches of I-25 and likely affected along the I-40 corridor from Albuquerque east to the Texas line.

The storm system slowly moved out of California early on Wednesday after days of wind, record rain and heavy snowfall that caused power outages, street flooding and hundreds of destructive mudslides around Los Angeles. It dumped three feet of snow over three days in Flagstaff, Arizona, closing long stretches of interstate before tracking east on Friday. (AP)

