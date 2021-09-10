Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Sri Lankan authorities on Friday further extended a nationwide quarantine curfew till September 21 to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the curfew will be lifted at 4:00 a.m. on September 21 after a decision made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa following a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force.

Also Read | US’ China Policy Has Worsened Bilateral Ties, Says Chinese President Xi Jinping to Joe Biden.

Rambukwella said the number of COVID-19 patients in the country was steadily declining and authorities were confident that Sri Lanka would once again be able to reopen without risk.

"Please adhere to the regulations, use this time to get vaccinated, stay home and wear a mask," the health minister said.

Also Read | Man Mummifies Mother’s Body To Keep Receiving Her Benefits in Austria; Arrested.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said President Rajapaksa had instructed authorities to submit a report as to what type of restrictions should be imposed if the quarantine curfew is lifted after September 21.

Sri Lanka was to lift the ongoing quarantine curfew on September 13 but extended it following a recommendation from health experts.

The country is facing a rapid spread of the Delta variant of the virus with 58,656 active patients in the country and 477,636 people contracting the COVID-19 infection since March last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)