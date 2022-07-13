Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday declared an emergency and imposed a curfew in the western province of the country as protests intensified following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's escape to the Maldives.

A state of emergency was declared as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe's residence. Air patrolling also began around the PM's residence.Wickremesinghe also ordered the security forces to arrest those acting in a riotous manner, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Declares State of Emergency After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees to Maldives: PM’s Office.

Military personnel used tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo.

"We want the PM to resign because as per our constitution if the President resigns, the PM becomes the acting President. People want both of them to leave. Police took action by tear gas shelling. Army troops moved in," said a former advisor to the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs ministry.

Also Read | Maldivian Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed Negotiated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Escape From Sri Lanka: Sources.

Sri Lankan authorities today confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had flown to the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards after full approval of the country's Defence Ministry.

Early today, Gotabaya landed at the Velana International Airport in Male on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane. The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the development.

Shortly afterwards, the crisis-hit island country's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation from Gotabaya.

"We haven't received President Gotabaya's resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day," Abeywardena told ANI.

The 73-year-old had gone into hiding after crowds of protestors stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will resign on July 13.

The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)