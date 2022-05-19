Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 19 (ANI): With their country in the grips of a devastating economic crisis, frustrated protesters accumulated outside Sri Lanka's President Secretary's office on Thursday amidst large scale security deployment in place.

The angry mob of protesters were seen staging a demonstration against the dire economic crisis which has consumed the island country. The violence of the protesters had forced extensive security to be positioned near the President Secretary's office.

Earlier, Sri Lanka also witnessed massive protests at 'Galle Face' in Colombo in front of the Presidential Secretariat. Over 100 dissenters were injured at the Galle Face protest site during violent clashes resulting in a nationwide curfew.

200 people were arrested in Sri Lanka on various charges including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties. The police forces also publicly released pictures of several people and sought public assistance to identify and arrest them for "indulging in violent attacks on unarmed, peaceful protesters at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 9."

The island nation also witnessed a series of violent incidents including the burning of houses of several parliamentarians after a clash between a pro-government group and anti-government protestors near the residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Amidst strong opposition from the protesters, Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka resigned from the PM's post, and Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Prime Minister. He was appointed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a record sixth term.

PM Wickremesinghe has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island country.

Presently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. (ANI)

