World News | Sri Lankan Envoy Colonne Celebrates Baishakh with Students in Delhi, Highlights Civilisational Ties

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, on Thursday joined students in the national capital to celebrate Baishakh (Buddha Purnima), highlighting the cultural and spiritual traditions associated with Buddhism and the deep civilisational links between India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI during the event, Colonne said the celebration reflected a shared cultural practice rooted in Buddhism and added that efforts are being made to reconnect and share these traditions with Indian students.

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"We have come together with the children to celebrate a form of cultural Buddhism in Sri Lanka that goes beyond the teachings," she said.

"We've now brought it back here to connect India and Sri Lanka and celebrate a part of our culture together with Indian students," Colonne added.

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Describing traditional practices associated with the festival in Sri Lanka, said that in Sri Lanka, communities come together to make lanterns and decorate streets and homes and that the festival is also marked by families and neighbourhoods gathering in celebration.

"People gather together in communities in Sri Lanka to make lanterns, decorate roads and houses and so on. It is also about families getting together and communities coming together. That is a part of something connected to Buddhism that developed in Sri Lanka," she said.

Highlighting the historical and spiritual connection between the two countries, Colonne noted, "The Buddha is rooted in India, and his teachings were taken to Sri Lanka. This is a civilisational connect between our two countries."

Emphasising the core message of the festival, she said the core message of Buddhism is rooted in peace, compassion, and awareness of the interconnectedness of all life, extending beyond humans to all sentient beings.

"Peace, compassion, and being mindful of the interconnected nature of all life, not just living beings, but all sentient beings. The Buddha's message was always to pray for all beings to be well and happy. It transcends humans to the environment and everything that connects us," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)