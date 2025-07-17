Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): The seventh meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Asia and the Pacific opened today in Colombo, affirming ISA's role as a powerful convener for clean energy cooperation and spotlighting Sri Lanka's leadership in the solar transition, the official statement by International Solar Alliance said.

As per the official statement, the high-level opening was led by Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Dr Harini Amarasuriya, who delivered the inaugural address, called for deeper regional collaboration, inclusive access to technology, and focused support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and lower-middle-income countries. Emphasising the urgency of energy equity.

Also Read | 'India Has Diversified Sources of Supply': Hardeep Singh Puri Plays Down Threat of US Sanctions on Russian Oil Supplies.

"We welcome ISA's efforts to expand the Global Solar Facility and urge a focused approach for Small Island Developing States and lower-middle-income countries in this region. These countries face high costs, limited land, and grid constraints--but also immense potential in decentralised solar and storage-based solutions. Sri Lanka supports ISA's four strategic pillars and is working to establish a STAR Centre in Colombo as a regional hub for solar training and research," said the Sri Lankan PM.

The meeting marked a significant milestone with the signing of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) between ISA and the Government of Sri Lanka, in the presence of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | US To Impose Uniform Tariff Rate on Over 150 Nations and Regions, Says Donald Trump.

Exchanged by Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Energy, and Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, the agreement outlines a strategic roadmap for accelerating solar deployment, financing, and institutional capacity in Sri Lanka.

Minister Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Energy, Sri Lanka, highlighted the value of global cooperation in advancing clean energy.

"Our national goal is to achieve 70 per cent renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Solar energy is central to this vision. We welcome the signing of the Pledge of Support for the ISA SIDS Platform, which is a testament to ISA's implementation focus. The Platform will help Small Island Developing States benefit from economies of scale, reduced transaction costs through competitive bidding, and enhanced knowledge exchange. ISA's shift from ambition to action is clearly reflected in the country frameworks and partnerships signed today, translating regional cooperation into tangible impact."

Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, reiterated India's steadfast support to ISA and the collaborative frameworks it offers.

He said, "India's energy transition journey--marked by achieving 50 per cent installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources five years ahead of schedule--demonstrates what collective ambition and decisive action can achieve. The International Solar Alliance, born from a vision shared by India and France, has evolved into a powerful platform for advancing solar solutions, especially for SIDS and developing economies. As Sri Lanka charts its path toward achieving 70 per cent renewable energy by 2030, we take pride in our growing energy partnership. Through ISA, we have the opportunity to light up not just homes, but futures--together, under the shared strength of the Sun."

The official statement said that ISA Director General Ashish Khanna highlighted, "The Asia and the Pacific region, with its vast diversity and shared aspirations, holds a central role in shaping the global solar energy landscape. As we move from ambition to action, this Regional Committee Meeting offers a timely and strategic platform to define a practical, action-oriented agenda. ISA's approach in the region is anchored in four key pillars: mobilising catalytic finance to enable private sector participation, strengthening institutional capacities for effective implementation, fostering regional platforms for coordination and knowledge sharing, and enabling innovation and technology deployment to accelerate the energy transition. We are committed to working in close partnership with each Member State to design tailored, impactful interventions aligned with national priorities--towards a resilient, inclusive, and solar-powered future for the Asia-Pacific."

Key Outcomes and announcements were the signing of the Country Partnership Framework between ISA and Sri Lanka, CPF exchanges with Fiji, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands, signing of MoU with ICIMOD to advance solar cooperation in mountainous regions, adoption of pledge by leaders from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) for the ISA SIDS Platform - a transformative digital initiative anchored by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the World Bank, aimed at accelerating inclusive, climate-resilient energy access across island nations and holding regional sessions on digital energy solutions, cross-border renewables trade, and startup innovation through the SolarX APAC pitch competition, the statement reported.

The meeting continues on 17 July, with sessions focused on operationalising the SIDS Platform, scaling technology-driven solutions, and deepening institutional frameworks for implementation.

According to the statement, the Colombo meeting sent a powerful message: the Asia-Pacific region is united in its solar ambition, and ISA is firmly at the heart of this transformation, connecting countries, catalysing capital, and converting plans into action.

The Regional Committees of the ISA meet annually, chaired by a Vice-President from the Region, and aim to assess and discuss progress, challenges, and opportunities related to ISA's programmatic support, flagship initiatives, partnerships, private sector engagements, and work plan for the Region. A significant goal of the Regional Committee Meetings is smooth coordination among the Region's Member Countries.

The Asia and the Pacific Region currently includes 29 Member Countries, 32 Signatory Countries, and 22 Prospective Countries, bringing the total number of countries engaged in ISA activities within the region to 54. This growing regional representation reflects a strong foundation for advancing collaborative solar initiatives and deepening multilateral engagement.

The International Solar Alliance is a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris. It has 124 Member and Signatory Countries. The Alliance works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promotes solar power as a sustainable transition to a clean energy future.

ISA's mission is to unlock investments in solar energy while reducing the cost of technology and financing it. It promotes the use of solar energy in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, and power generation sectors. ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments.

Through this work, ISA has identified, designed and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries; and drove down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; increased access to solar training, data and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers.

With its advocacy for solar-powered solutions, ISA aims to transform lives, bring clean, reliable, and affordable energy to communities worldwide, fuel sustainable growth, and improve quality of life.

On 6 December 2017, 15 countries signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement, making ISA the first international intergovernmental organisation headquartered in India.

ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the statement observed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)