Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 174,059 Thursday with 1,782 new cases reported, official statistics from the Health Ministry showed.

Out of the total number infected, 143,789 people had been discharged , bringing down the active patient count to 28,488. Altogether 1,298 deaths have been reported from the virus in the country.

Sri Lanka has been facing a resurgence in COVID-19 as health experts have warned that a new variant of the coronavirus has been fast spreading all the districts.

The country is presently under a strict nationwide travel restriction to prevent a further spread as hospitals and intensive care units remain filled with capacity due to the rising number of patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)