Colombo, Jan 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Air Force said on Wednesday that it is progressing in the development of the north-central province's Hingurakgoda airport.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa on Wednesday successfully conducted the test landing of a Y12 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the project, a statement said.

Also Read | TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance's Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

“The transformation of the Hingurakgoda runway is currently in progress to meet international standards and accommodate widely utilised A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft operations,” it said.

The project which was officially inaugurated in August 2024 has as its first phase the construction of the main runway.

Also Read | Yoon Suk Yeol Detained: Impeached South Korean President Taken to Detention Centre After Questioning Over His Imposition of Martial Law.

The next stage of construction, which involves extending the runway by another 850 metres, is scheduled to begin this month.

The project aims to complete the full 2,500-metre runway, ensuring it meets the operational requirements of larger aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)