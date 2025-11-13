New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Ambassadors of Switzerland and Argentina expressed condolences and said that they stand with India in the wake of the terror incident in the national capital on Monday evening.

Ambassador of Switzerland to India, Maya Tissafi, said, "Heartfelt condolences after the Indian Government confirmed Monday's Old Delhi blast was a terrorist attack. Switzerland stands with the People of India and condemns all forms of terrorism. "

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension: Kabul Tells Businesses to Stop Import of 'Inferior' Medicine From Pak, Urges Alternate Routes for Trade.

https://x.com/SwissAmbIND/status/1988644728662110481?s=20

Mariano Caucino, Argentine Ambassador to India, said in a post on X, "The Indian Government has confirmed that Monday's blast in Old Delhi was due to a terrorist attack - Argentina renews its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and stands by the Indian Government and People in this tragic hour."

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu Offers Condolences to PM Modi and People of India, Says 'Terror May Strike Our Cities, but Will Never Shake Our Souls'.

https://x.com/CaucinoMariano/status/1988640452774629625?s=20

The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to several nearby vehicles.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost. The Cabinet adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

It directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators are brought to justice.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident, a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will operate under the supervision of senior officers, including those of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation into the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)