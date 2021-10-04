New York, Oct 4 (AP) Stocks are opening lower Monday as Wall Street comes off its worst week since the winter.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.8per cent. Tesla rose 3.1per cent after saying it delivered about 241,000 vehicles in the third quarter, topping expectations.

The price of U.S. oil rose above USD77 per barrel for the first time since 2014. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49per cent from 1.47per cent Friday.

In Asia, Hong Kong's benchmark fell more than 2per cent after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading. Shares in most European markets were little changed. (AP)

