Kabul [Afghanistan], March 23 (ANI): Afghanistan has seen a notable rise in foreign tourists during the year 1404 of the solar calendar (corresponding to 2025), as visitors from across the world explored its historical and cultural heritage, according to a report by Tolonews.

Despite years of conflict and ongoing challenges, including security concerns and economic hardship, Afghan officials say the tourism sector is showing signs of life.

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Tolonews reported the spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture saying that in the first eleven months of 1404, more than 9,500 foreign tourists travelled to provinces known for their rich history and cultural landmarks, such as Herat, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Ghazni and Kabul.

Khabib Ghufran, the ministry's spokesperson, said, "In the year 1404 (solar calendar), tourists visited various provinces and regions of Afghanistan. In the first eleven months alone, their number exceeded 9,500."

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The visitors came from a wide range of countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Russia, the United States, France, Greece and Germany, according to the ministry. Ghufran noted the growing international interest in Afghanistan's ancient sites, historic minarets, fortresses and natural landscapes.

Cultural analysts view the increase as a positive sign for an economy long battered by war and political instability. Maiwand Faqiri, a Kabul-based cultural analyst, told Tolonews, "Today, tourism plays a very important role in all countries."

Economic experts also see potential for growth, but caution that much remains to be done.

Sayed Masoud, an economic analyst, said, "Afghanistan is among the countries with the most tourism potential, yet it is also one of those that has not fully utilised these opportunities. For example, Badakhshan has significant natural attractions, including lakes and forests, and could become one of the region's top tourist destinations."

Analysts say Afghanistan's tourism potential is rooted in its diverse civilisations and cultures, which have left behind centuries-old archaeological sites and historic cities. However, the industry remains fragile given the broader security situation and restrictions on women's rights since the Taliban takeover in 2021, factors that have previously deterred international travel to the country.

Still, officials and tourism advocates hope that continued interest from abroad can provide economic opportunities and help reshape international perceptions of Afghanistan as a destination rich in history and cultural heritage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)