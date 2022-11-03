Karachi, Nov 3 (PTI) Sindh police on Thursday arrested a suspected terrorist who was plotting to kill a Chinese doctor in Pakistan's Hyderabad city.

He was associated with the perpetrators of a similar attack on Chinese dentists in Karachi in September, media reports said.

A statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police, quoted by the Dawn newspaper said that the department's personnel, along with a federal intelligence agency, acting on information received conducted an operation in Karachi and arrested a member of the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The suspect was identified as Afzal Lund alias Aafi and a 30-bore unlicensed pistol along with a 5-round magazine and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, according to the statement.

The CTD said the suspect admitted to being in contact with SRA chief Zulfiqar Khaskheli, who was in Germany. Lund bought weapons and the motorcycle with the financial assistance provided by Khaskheli, the report said.

The CTD said Lund had completed the recce for killing the Chinese doctor in Hyderabad city but was arrested before he could carry out the attack.

A case had been registered and a probe was launched against him, according to the reports.

In September, an armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese-Pakistani dual national and injured two others at a clinic run by one of the victims, according to the police, reported Geo News.

The victims, identified as Dr. Richard Hu, Margrate Hu, and Ronald, were all Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals.

Chinese nationals have been targeted by militants in recent years, and their attacks have picked up pace recently — most notably an attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University earlier this year. PTI

