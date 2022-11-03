Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with a special message for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday. A video posted on Burj Khalifa's Instagram page shows the world's tallest building sparkling bright to wish SRK a very happy birthday. Burj Khalifa Lights Up Honouring Shah Rukh Khan on His 57th Birthday With the Message ‘Happy Birthday Pathaan’ (Watch Video).

The text "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you" flashed on screen as the track 'Tujhe Dekha' from Shah Rukh's iconic 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' played in the backdrop. After seeing images and videos of Burj Khalifa lit up with the message for SRK, fans were extremely happy. "How beautiful," a social media user commented. "Shah Rukh is a global star. Hail the king," another one wrote.

Burj Khalifa Honours SRK

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

Reportedly, it's for the fifth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well. SRK Day: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Birthday With Fans at a Special Event (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's 57th Birthday Celebration

Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara.

