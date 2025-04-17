Dubai, Apr 17 (AP) An intense series of suspected US airstrikes hit sites across Yemen held by the Houthi rebels into Thursday morning, with at least one person reportedly being killed in the capital, Sanaa.

The strikes took place around multiple governorates in the country overnight, with the Houthis providing few details about the sites hit. The U.S. military's Central Command has provided no specifics on targets as well in its campaign, which has been hitting sites in Yemen since March 15.

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Spinning off Instagram in 2018 Over Antitrust Worries, Email Says.

The U.S military has been conducting strikes from the aircraft carriers the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea and the USS Carl Vinson, now in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. also has stationed stealth B-2 bombers in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, which likely also are being used in the strikes. (AP)

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance To Visit India Early Next Week; To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)