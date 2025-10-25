Stockholm [Sweden], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson participated in a virtual meeting hosted by UK PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on the peace negotiations for Ukraine. He also shared the news that Sweden is potentially exporting 100-150 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Swedish PM said, "I just took part in a digital meeting hosted by Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron with the Coalition of the Willing - the group of countries most actively supporting Ukraine against Russia's aggression. Sweden is one of the leading providers of support to Ukraine in the entire world and plays an important role in this coalition of donor nations. The focus of the meeting was on the prospects for peace negotiations, continued support for Ukraine, and the need to increase pressure where it belongs - on Putin."

On the potential export deal of Gripen fighter jets, he highlighted that the jets would not only be crucial for the security of Ukraine but also for Sweden and Europe.

"I also had the opportunity to share Wednesday's news about a potential major export deal from Sweden to Ukraine involving as many as 100-150 Gripen fighter jets. This is crucial not only for Ukraine, but also for Swedish and European security."

Euro News had reported on Wednesday that on the eve of the EU summit, Ukraine and Sweden signed a deal Wednesday for up to 150 Gripen E fighter jets for Kyiv over the next decade, with the first deliveries expected in 2026.

A letter of intent was signed between Sweden and Ukraine for a potential deal to supply up to 150 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev.

Gripen fighter jets are supersonic, lightweight, multi-role combat aircraft.

Their capabilities range from air defence to ground attacks to long-range strikes. These are designed to be quickly refuelled in tough, cold conditions.

The jet is produced by the Swedish aerospace company Saab, the New York Times reported.

The UK PM's Office shared on Friday that PM Keir Starmer and French President Macron co-chaired a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by President Zelenskyy.

The statement from the UK PMO expressed how the countries were united in their support for Ukraine, and fully supported President Trump's comments that the current line of contact must be the starting point for any talks.

They reiterated their full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principle that borders must not be changed by force and "confirmed that plans are in place to deploy a Multinational Force Ukraine once hostilities have ceased, with a view to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces." (ANI)

