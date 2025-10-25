Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Heading Towards Earth? Did Harvard Professor Avi Loeb Ask People To Take Vacation Before October 29, Suggesting Imminent Threat? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims

Mumbai, October 24: Is an interstellar comet heading towards the Earth and likely to hit the planet in a few days? The question comes as a video going viral on social media shows a Harvard professor warning of a 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet heading towards the Earth. In the video, which has been widely circulated, the Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb is heard telling people to take their vacation before October 29. According to the professor, 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar object from beyond the solar system.

"I don’t know if there will be meaning to money if this object turns out to be technological, after October 29th," Harvard Professor Avi Loeb is heard saying. The video also shows him suggesting that people take a vacation before October 29, thereby suggesting an imminent threat. "If you want to take a vacation, take it before that date. Because who knows what will happen," the Harvard astrophysicist adds. While the claims appear to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. Does Earth Have a Second Moon? Meet ‘Quasi-Moon’ Asteroid 2025 PN7, Earth’s Temporary Cosmic.

Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Heading Towards Earth? Know Truth As Misleading Claims Go Viral

🚨 HARVARD PROFESSOR WARNS OF INTERSTELLAR OBJECT HEADED TOWARD EARTH: “TAKE YOUR VACATION BEFORE OCTOBER 29TH, 2025” Professor Avi Loeb says 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object from beyond our solar system, is closing in fast. “I don’t know if there will be meaning to money if… pic.twitter.com/8zzK0ly7An — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 20, 2025

A fact check revealed that the alleged claims are misleading. According to community notes, 3I/ATLAS is not an object but an interstellar comet. People who added context said that the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet is showing cometary activity, with no evidence that it is artificial. The community notes further said that the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet will reach closest to the Sun on Wednesday, October 29 (~1.4 AU from the Sun) and not Earth (~1.8 AU on December 19).

The community note also added that Professor Avi Loeb's vacation remark was made jokingly with laughter. In an article published under the Comets section, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the Comet 3I/ATLAS (3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet) is the third known object from outside the solar system, which was discovered passing through the celestial neighbourhood. "Astronomers have categorized this object as interstellar because of the hyperbolic shape of its orbital path," NASA said. 3I/ATLAS: Should We Panic About the New Interstellar Comet?

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Poses No Threat to Earth, Says NASA

The US Space agency also clarified that Comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will remain far away. "The closest it will approach our planet is about 1.8 astronomical units (about 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometers)," NASA added. Hence, the alleged claim that 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet is heading towards the Earth is not true. Additionally, the alleged claim that Harvard professor Avi Loeb asked people to take a vacation before October 29 was a joke. The alleged claims were found to be misleading.

Claim : Harvard Professor Avi Loeb said that the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet is heading towards the earth and warned of imminent threat. Conclusion : A fact check revealed that 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet is not heading towards the Earth but will reach closest to the Sun on October 29. Professor Avi Loeb asking people to take vacation was a joke. Full of Trash Clean

