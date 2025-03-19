Taipei [Taiwan], March 19(ANI): Switzerland has issued a warning to China, urging it to avoid escalating tensions after China conducted a live-fire exercise off Taiwan's southern coast last month, as reported by Taiwan News.

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis issued a warning to Chinese authorities and the Chinese embassy in Switzerland following the military drills. According to Swiss foreign policy experts, this unusual action by Switzerland highlights the strategic significance of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

The live-fire exercises, announced without prior notice by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in February, took place off Taiwan's southern coast near Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as in the Tasman Sea off Australia's east coast.

According to Taiwan News, these manoeuvres violated international norms and heightened risks for international flights and maritime safety, provoking protests from Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan. Switzerland's involvement came after these drills raised alarms about the potential for miscalculation and regional instability.

On March 11, Jean-Luc Addor, a Swiss Federal Assembly member, questioned the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs regarding Switzerland's response to China's actions. Addor, a co-chair of the Switzerland-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group, criticized China for undermining international norms and creating instability in a region vital to Switzerland's economic interests, Taiwan News reported.

As stated on the Federal Assembly's website, Cassis provided a response on Monday, detailing the Swiss government's actions. He expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement on March 13, Cassis outlined Switzerland's response, emphasizing the potential for escalation in the high-risk Taiwan Strait area. He underscored Switzerland's long-standing calls for calm and dialogue in East Asia and the South China Sea.

Experts noted that Switzerland's decision to publicly warn China reflects the global significance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, marking an exceptional step for a traditionally neutral nation. (ANI)

